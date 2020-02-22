Listen Live Sports

Gibson, Fobbs each score 19, spark Towson past Elon, 84-71

February 22, 2020 5:28 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Jason Gibson and Brian Fobbs scored 19 points apiece as Towson topped Elon 84-71 on Saturday. Nakye Sanders added 14 points for the Tigers, while Nicolas Timberlake and Allen Betrand each had 12. Fobbs also had seven rebounds.

Marcus Sheffield II had 18 points for the Phoenix (11-19, 7-10 Colonial Athletic Conference). Simon Wright added 13 points. Hunter Woods had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix on the season. Towson defeated Elon 72-61 on Jan. 23. Towson (17-12, 10-6) plays Hofstra on the road on Thursday. Elon finishes out the regular season against William & Mary on the road next Saturday.

