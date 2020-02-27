Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Gibson scores 23 to lead North Texas over FIU 78-59

February 27, 2020 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Umoja Gibson had 23 points as North Texas topped Florida International 78-59 on Thursday night.

Gibson shot 6 for 9 from deep.

James Reese had 16 points for North Texas (19-10, 13-3 Conference USA). Zachary Simmons added 15 points. Javion Hamlet had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Osasumwen Osaghae had 18 points and four blocks for the Panthers (17-11, 8-7). Cameron Corcoran added 10 points.

Advertisement

The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. North Texas defeated Florida International 74-56 on Jan. 9. North Texas matches up against W. Kentucky at home on Sunday. Florida International plays Charlotte on the road on Sunday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound