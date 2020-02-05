Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Godfrey lifts Purdue Fort Wayne over W. Illinois 75-69

February 5, 2020 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Western Illinois 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Deonte Billups had 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (11-14, 4-6 Summit League). Marcus DeBerry added 14 points. Matt Holba had 12 points.

James Claar scored a career-high 20 points for the Leathernecks (5-16, 2-9), who have now lost six games in a row. C.J. Duff added 13 points. Kobe Webster had 12 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Western Illinois 77-69 on Jan. 8.

Advertisement

Purdue Fort Wayne faces Denver on the road on Saturday. Western Illinois faces South Dakota on the road next Wednesday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk