Golday carries Tennessee Tech over SE Missouri 62-60

February 8, 2020 8:05 pm
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Garrett Golday had 13 points off the bench and Dane Quest made a pair of free throws with 5 seconds left to help Tennessee Tech beat Southeast Missouri 62-60 on Saturday.

Jr. Clay had 11 points for Tennessee Tech (6-19, 3-9 Ohio Valley Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Amadou Sylla added seven rebounds.

Nygal Russell scored a career-high 21 points for the Redhawks (5-20, 1-11). Sage Tolbert added 12 points and eight rebounds. Alex Caldwell had six assists.

Tennessee Tech faces Jacksonville State at home on Thursday. Southeast Missouri matches up against UT Martin at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

