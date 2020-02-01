Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden leads Richmond over George Washington 76-54

February 1, 2020 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden had 20 points as Richmond easily beat George Washington 76-54 on Saturday night.

Nick Sherod had 15 points for Richmond (16-6, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points. Nathan Cayo had 10 points.

Jacob Gilyard, who was second on the Spiders in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (10-12, 4-5). Amir Harris added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Richmond plays Fordham on the road next Saturday. George Washington takes on Saint Bonaventure on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy