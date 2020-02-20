Listen Live Sports

Golden scores 21 as Richmond defeats George Mason 65-50

February 20, 2020 12:35 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden had 21 points as Richmond topped George Mason 65-50 on Wednesday night.

Blake Francis had 14 points for Richmond (20-6, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Nathan Cayo added seven rebounds.

Jordan Miller had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots (14-12, 3-10). Javon Greene added 11 points. Greg Calixte had seven rebounds.

The Spiders improve to 2-0 against the Patriots on the season. Richmond defeated George Mason 97-87 on Jan. 18.

Richmond plays at St. Bonaventure on Saturday. George Mason plays Saint Joseph’s at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

