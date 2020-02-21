Listen Live Sports

Gonzalez scores 18 to lift UC Davis over Cal Poly 77-62

February 21, 2020 12:54 am
 
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Gonzalez had 18 points off the bench to lift UC Davis to a 77-62 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Caleb Fuller had 15 points for UC Davis (13-15, 7-5 Big West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Elijah Pepper added 14 points. Ezra Manjon had 12 points.

Junior Ballard had 11 points for the Mustangs (7-19, 4-8) as did Keith Smith. Colby Rogers added 10 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. UC Davis defeated Cal Poly 66-51 on Feb. 1. UC Davis faces UC Santa Barbara on the road on Saturday. Cal Poly faces UC Riverside at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

