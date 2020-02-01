Listen Live Sports

Goodman scores 16, Dingle 13 as Penn holds off Dartmouth

February 1, 2020 8:45 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Devon Goodman scored 16 points and Jordan Dingle added 13 as Penn topped Dartmouth 54-46 on Saturday night.

AJ Brodeur added 10 rebounds and five assists and Eddie Scott had seven rebounds for Penn (10-7, 2-2 Ivy League).

Dartmouth shot 19% in the first half, made only five field goals and trailed 28-14 at halftime.

The Big Green remained behind by double digits until Trevon Ary-Turner hit a layup to bring Dartmouth within 44-35 with 5:15 to go. Dartmouth’s James Foye hit a 3-pointer to make it 51-46 with 41 seconds left but Penn made enough free throws to hold on.

Chris Knight had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Big Green (7-12, 0-4), whose losing streak reached seven games. Ary-Turner added 10 points and Ian Sistare had six rebounds.

Both teams have road games on Friday — Penn at Columbia and Dartmouth at Brown.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

