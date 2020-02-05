Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Goodwin scores 27 to lift Wofford past VMI 79-73

February 5, 2020 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points as Wofford beat VMI 79-73 on Wednesday night.

Nathan Hoover added 18 points for Wofford (16-8, 8-3 Southern Conference).

Garrett Gilkeson scored a career-high 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Keydets (6-18, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jake Stephens added 11 points, three assists and three blocks.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Wofford defeated VMI 66-54 on Jan. 22. Wofford matches up against Chattanooga at home on Saturday. VMI matches up against The Citadel on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk