Gorecki, Duke women upset No. 14 Florida State 66-64

February 16, 2020 3:25 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Haley Gorecki scored 21 points, including two free throws with 3.5 seconds left, and Duke upset No. 14 Florida State 66-64 on Sunday, ending a string of 13 straight losses against Top 25 teams.

Nicki Ekhomu’s long 3-point attempt from the top left went off the front of the rim as time expired.

The Blue Devils were up 58-49 midway through the fourth quarter when the Seminoles reeled off 11 quick points, taking a 60-58 lead on Ekhomu’s 3 with 2:37 to play. Sammie Puisis hit a pair of 3s and Ekhomu hit a jumper, while Duke missed a shot and committed two turnovers.

Leaonna Odom made consecutive baskets to put the Blue Devils back on top and Ekhomu tied from the foul line with 1:22 left.

Gorecki made a tough driving layup with 13.4 seconds to go and Ekhomu did the same at 9.8 seconds. Gorecki, who was 3 of 14 from the field and 14 of 16 from the line, was fouled on a drive.

Odom added 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Duke (15-10, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won four straight.

Ekhomu scored 19 points and Nausia Woolfolk added 14 with 11 rebounds for the Seminoles (20-5, 9-5).

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

