Grady carries Davidson past St. Bonaventure 93-64

February 14, 2020 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 16 points to lead five Davidson players in double figures as the Wildcats rolled past Saint Bonaventure 93-64 on Friday night. Hyunjung Lee and Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 14 points apiece for the Wildcats. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom chipped in 13 points, and Luka Brajkovic had 11.

Kyle Lofton had 15 points for the Bonnies (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Justin Winston added 12 points. Osun Osunniyi had 10 points.

Davidson (13-11, 7-5) takes on Saint Joseph’s on the road on Tuesday. Saint Bonaventure plays Richmond at home next Saturday.

