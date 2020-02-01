Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Grambling denies Arkansas-Pine bluff late, earn a 49-47 win

February 1, 2020 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Travon Bunch hit a layup to tie the game and Terreon Randolph and Ivy Smith Jr. each hit a free throw to give Grambling a 49-47 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Marquell Carter hit a 3 with 3:29 left to give the Golden Lions their final lead of the game and Grambling held them scoreless the rest of the way to earn the win.

Bunch scored 13 points off the bench to lead Grambling (10-11, 4-4), which hit just 15 of 41 shots from the field but was 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Smith added 10 points. Randolph’s late free throw was his only point of the game.

Marcus Wallace paced Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-17, 2-6) with 14 points as the Golden Lions shot 17 of 49 from the field and 7 of 20 from long range. Terrance Banyard contributed 12 points.

Advertisement

Grambling plays at Mississippi Valley State Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Jackson State Monday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy