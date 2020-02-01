Grambling St. 49, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

GRAMBLING ST. (10-11)

Christon 2-11 0-0 6, I.Smith 2-4 4-6 10, D.Jackson 2-4 3-4 7, Moss 3-6 0-1 7, Edwards 0-5 1-2 1, Bunch 5-7 3-7 13, Gaston 1-3 2-2 4, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Randolph 0-0 1-2 1, Mullins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 14-24 49.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-17)

Wallace 5-13 0-0 14, Carter 3-10 0-0 8, Morris 2-7 1-1 5, Banyard 4-7 4-7 12, McNair 0-5 1-2 1, Posey 1-2 0-0 2, Haralson 2-3 0-0 5, McDyess 0-1 0-0 0, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 0-1 0-0 0, Z.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 6-10 47.

Halftime_Grambling St. 26-19. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 5-11 (I.Smith 2-4, Christon 2-5, Moss 1-1, Edwards 0-1), Ark.-Pine Bluff 7-20 (Wallace 4-7, Carter 2-6, Haralson 1-2, Morris 0-1, McNair 0-4). Fouled Out_Morris. Rebounds_Grambling St. 25 (Moss 6), Ark.-Pine Bluff 29 (Morris 8). Assists_Grambling St. 10 (I.Smith, Mullins 2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 6 (Banyard 2). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 9, Ark.-Pine Bluff 18. A_3,146 (4,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.