Grambling St. 63, Jackson St. 61

JACKSON ST. (10-17)

McKinnis 1-2 1-2 3, James 2-8 0-1 4, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Wallis 4-8 6-6 15, Griffin 5-19 4-5 14, Jarrett 5-14 1-1 13, Daniels 4-6 0-0 10, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, McClelland 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-61 12-15 61.

GRAMBLING ST. (14-13)

Jackson 5-7 5-6 15, Christon 5-7 4-4 15, Edwards 2-9 0-0 4, Moss 2-7 2-4 6, I.Smith 3-9 9-10 15, Bunch 0-0 0-4 0, Gaston 0-1 1-2 1, Cunningham 1-4 2-2 5, Randolph 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 19-46 23-33 63.

Halftime_Grambling St. 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 5-17 (Daniels 2-4, Jarrett 2-6, Wallis 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Lewis 0-1, McClelland 0-1), Grambling St. 2-9 (Christon 1-2, Cunningham 1-2, Gaston 0-1, I.Smith 0-1, Moss 0-3). Fouled Out_Christon. Rebounds_Jackson St. 30 (McKinnis 9), Grambling St. 34 (Bunch 7). Assists_Jackson St. 10 (Wallis, Griffin 3), Grambling St. 12 (I.Smith 8). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 24, Grambling St. 15. A_1,155 (7,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.