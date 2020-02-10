Grambling St. 80, Alcorn St. 71

ALCORN ST. (10-12)

Andrews 3-4 0-3 6, Campbell 1-3 1-4 3, Brewton 8-11 5-6 23, Howard 3-14 3-3 10, Tillery 5-17 0-0 12, Wilson 3-8 0-0 6, Morris 2-5 2-2 6, Fairley 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 27-64 12-20 71.

GRAMBLING ST. (13-11)

Jackson 5-13 5-5 15, Christon 8-16 2-2 20, Edwards 2-3 0-0 5, Moss 4-8 4-6 12, Smith 3-9 4-4 11, Bunch 1-1 1-2 3, Randolph 2-5 1-2 5, Gaston 2-4 3-4 7, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 20-25 80.

Halftime_Grambling St. 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 5-26 (Brewton 2-4, Tillery 2-12, Howard 1-7, Andrews 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Morris 0-1), Grambling St. 4-14 (Christon 2-7, Edwards 1-2, Smith 1-2, Gaston 0-1, Moss 0-2). Fouled Out_Fairley. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 29 (Wilson 9), Grambling St. 42 (Jackson 11). Assists_Alcorn St. 13 (Howard 4), Grambling St. 14 (Christon, Moss, Smith, Gaston 3). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 22, Grambling St. 14. A_910 (7,500).

