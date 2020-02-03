Grambling St. 90, MVSU 65

GRAMBLING ST. (11-11)

Jackson 5-6 2-2 12, Christon 1-5 0-0 3, Edwards 5-11 1-2 12, Moss 2-8 0-0 5, Smith 6-8 7-9 19, Gaston 2-4 2-2 6, Bunch 11-16 1-3 23, Randolph 2-2 0-3 4, Cunningham 0-3 0-0 0, Mullins 0-1 0-0 0, Munford 1-2 0-0 3, Henyard 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-67 13-21 90.

MVSU (1-20)

Lyons 1-1 0-0 2, Alston 2-12 2-4 7, Green 8-17 0-0 21, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 3-9 0-0 8, Sarnor 4-8 0-0 10, Rivers 5-7 3-5 13, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2, Kimble 1-3 0-0 2, Samaha 0-1 0-0 0, Milojevic 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 5-9 65.

Halftime_Grambling St. 47-20. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 5-16 (Henyard 1-1, Munford 1-2, Moss 1-3, Christon 1-4, Edwards 1-5, Cunningham 0-1), MVSU 10-26 (Green 5-10, Sarnor 2-3, Simmons 2-5, Alston 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Rebounds_Grambling St. 43 (Bunch 11), MVSU 31 (Alston 8). Assists_Grambling St. 20 (Smith 7), MVSU 16 (Simmons 7). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 14, MVSU 16. A_906 (5,000).

