Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Grambling St. looks for home win vs Alcorn State

February 9, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Alcorn State (10-11, 6-4) vs. Grambling State (12-11, 6-4)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks for its fourth straight win over Alcorn State at Assembly Center. The last victory for the Braves at Grambling State was a 66-63 win on Feb. 8, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Travon Bunch, Cameron Christon and Kelton Edwards have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

Advertisement

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Braves have scored 76.5 points per game and allowed 73.3 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 58.6 points scored and 80.1 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Troymain Crosby has connected on 30.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Grambling State is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 12-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 7-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Braves are 7-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 3-11 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State and Grambling State are the class of the SWAC when it comes to scoring. The Braves are ranked first in the conference at 76.6 points per game while the Tigers are second at 72.1 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin