Grambling St. looks for home win vs Alcorn State

Alcorn State (10-11, 6-4) vs. Grambling State (12-11, 6-4)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks for its fourth straight win over Alcorn State at Assembly Center. The last victory for the Braves at Grambling State was a 66-63 win on Feb. 8, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Travon Bunch, Cameron Christon and Kelton Edwards have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

Advertisement

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Braves have scored 76.5 points per game and allowed 73.3 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 58.6 points scored and 80.1 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Troymain Crosby has connected on 30.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Grambling State is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 12-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 7-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Braves are 7-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 3-11 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State and Grambling State are the class of the SWAC when it comes to scoring. The Braves are ranked first in the conference at 76.6 points per game while the Tigers are second at 72.1 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.