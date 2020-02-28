Listen Live Sports

Grambling St. looks to sweep UAPB

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-23, 3-12) vs. Grambling State (14-13, 8-6)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff after winning the previous matchup in Pine Bluff. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when Arkansas-Pine Bluff made only six foul shots on 10 attempts while the Tigers hit 14 of 24 en route to a two-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The Golden Lions are led by Markedric Bell and Marquell Carter. Bell has averaged 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while Carter has put up 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by seniors Ivy Smith Jr. and DeVante Jackson, who have combined to score 26.1 points per outing.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all Grambling State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Tigers are 0-9 when they allow at least 75 points and 14-4 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Golden Lions are 0-22 when they score 60 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 60.

PERFECT WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Tigers are 8-13 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 72.2 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

