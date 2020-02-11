Listen Live Sports

Grambling State wins 4th straight, tops Alcorn State, 80-71

February 11, 2020 12:04 am
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cameron Christon had a career-high 20 points as Grambling State topped Alcorn State 80-71 on Monday night.

DeVante Jackson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Grambling State (13-11, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Prince Moss added 12 points. Ivy Smith Jr. had 11 points.

Dominic Brewton scored a season-high 23 points for the Braves (10-12, 6-5). Corey Tillery added 12 points. Maurice Howard had 10 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Braves with the win. Alcorn State defeated Grambling State 87-69 on Jan. 13. Grambling State plays Prairie View on the road on Saturday. Alcorn State faces Mississippi Valley State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

