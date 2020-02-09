Listen Live Sports

Grand Canyon 103, California Baptist 98

February 9, 2020 12:27 am
 
GRAND CANYON (10-13)

Okpoh 0-0 0-2 0, Lever 5-8 3-3 13, Blacksher 4-10 5-6 15, Dixon 8-10 5-7 24, Johnson 6-6 9-11 25, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Jenkins 6-10 6-8 20, Bangai 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-51 28-37 103.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (17-7)

Davis 5-9 3-6 14, Pirog 2-5 1-2 5, Acquaah 10-22 5-6 30, Boyd 4-10 3-3 14, Flavors 5-12 0-0 15, Armstrong 4-5 0-0 12, Morison 0-0 1-2 1, Kuol 1-4 0-0 2, Nottage 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 32-68 15-21 98.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 50-39. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 11-18 (Johnson 4-4, Dixon 3-5, Jenkins 2-3, Blacksher 2-4, Brown 0-1, Lever 0-1), California Baptist 19-36 (Flavors 5-8, Acquaah 5-10, Armstrong 4-5, Boyd 3-8, Nottage 1-1, Davis 1-2, Kuol 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson, Davis. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 27 (Johnson 6), California Baptist 31 (Davis 9). Assists_Grand Canyon 16 (Blacksher 5), California Baptist 21 (Acquaah 10). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 20, California Baptist 29. A_5,050 (6,000).

