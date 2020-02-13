Grand Canyon 71, UMKC 66, OT

UMKC (12-14)

Allick 2-5 1-3 5, Giles 5-13 2-3 12, Kamgain 4-7 0-0 9, McKissic 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Whitfield 5-9 0-0 13, Hardnett 3-9 0-1 6, White 5-9 0-1 10, Nesbitt 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 3-8 66.

GRAND CANYON (11-13)

Okpoh 0-0 0-0 0, Lever 6-11 5-7 18, Blacksher 5-9 5-7 17, Dixon 1-6 0-2 2, C.Johnson 4-8 8-10 16, Jenkins 1-4 10-10 12, Brown 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 19-43 28-36 71.

Halftime_UMKC 32-26. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 5-23 (Whitfield 3-6, Kamgain 1-2, McKissic 1-2, Allick 0-2, White 0-2, Hardnett 0-4, Giles 0-5), Grand Canyon 5-14 (Brown 2-3, Blacksher 2-4, Lever 1-2, C.Johnson 0-1, Dixon 0-2, Jenkins 0-2). Fouled Out_Allick, McKissic. Rebounds_UMKC 30 (Allick 7), Grand Canyon 34 (Blacksher 12). Assists_UMKC 16 (Hardnett 6), Grand Canyon 11 (Blacksher 5). Total Fouls_UMKC 29, Grand Canyon 14. A_6,717 (7,000).

