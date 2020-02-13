Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Grand Canyon 71, UMKC 66, OT

February 13, 2020 11:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

UMKC (12-14)

Allick 2-5 1-3 5, Giles 5-13 2-3 12, Kamgain 4-7 0-0 9, McKissic 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Whitfield 5-9 0-0 13, Hardnett 3-9 0-1 6, White 5-9 0-1 10, Nesbitt 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 3-8 66.

GRAND CANYON (11-13)

Okpoh 0-0 0-0 0, Lever 6-11 5-7 18, Blacksher 5-9 5-7 17, Dixon 1-6 0-2 2, C.Johnson 4-8 8-10 16, Jenkins 1-4 10-10 12, Brown 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 19-43 28-36 71.

Halftime_UMKC 32-26. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 5-23 (Whitfield 3-6, Kamgain 1-2, McKissic 1-2, Allick 0-2, White 0-2, Hardnett 0-4, Giles 0-5), Grand Canyon 5-14 (Brown 2-3, Blacksher 2-4, Lever 1-2, C.Johnson 0-1, Dixon 0-2, Jenkins 0-2). Fouled Out_Allick, McKissic. Rebounds_UMKC 30 (Allick 7), Grand Canyon 34 (Blacksher 12). Assists_UMKC 16 (Hardnett 6), Grand Canyon 11 (Blacksher 5). Total Fouls_UMKC 29, Grand Canyon 14. A_6,717 (7,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created