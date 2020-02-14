Listen Live Sports

Graves scores 27 to lift Buffalo over Toledo 83-67

February 14, 2020 9:27 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 27 points as Buffalo got past Toledo 83-67 on Friday night.

Josh Mballa and Jeenathan Williams each had 12 points for Buffalo (16-9, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Antwain Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulls shoot 62.9% from the floor and 77.8% from 3-point range in the first half to build a 52-28 lead.

Marreon Jackson, Spencer Littleson and Luke Knapke each had 13 points for the Rockets (12-14, 4-9).

Buffalo plays Ball State at home on Tuesday. Toledo plays Western Michigan on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

