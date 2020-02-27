Listen Live Sports

Green Bay 102, Youngstown St. 92

February 27, 2020 10:26 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (16-14)

Akuchie 6-11 3-4 17, Bohannon 7-12 1-3 15, Cathcart 3-7 2-2 10, Covington 2-9 2-4 6, Quisenberry 9-19 9-10 29, Morgan 1-4 0-0 2, Hamperian 3-7 2-2 11, Bentley 0-0 2-2 2, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 21-27 92.

GREEN BAY (15-15)

Patterson 6-7 2-2 14, Davis 6-10 3-4 15, Hankerson 6-12 2-2 17, McCloud 5-8 12-12 23, Schwartz 3-6 0-0 8, Pipes 5-8 0-0 13, Bell 3-10 4-5 10, McNair 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 34-61 25-27 102.

Halftime_Green Bay 43-38. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 9-29 (Hamperian 3-5, Cathcart 2-5, Akuchie 2-7, Quisenberry 2-7, Covington 0-2, Morgan 0-3), Green Bay 9-16 (Pipes 3-4, Hankerson 3-5, Schwartz 2-4, McCloud 1-2, Bell 0-1). Fouled Out_Bohannon, Cathcart. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 31 (Bohannon 8), Green Bay 29 (Davis 8). Assists_Youngstown St. 10 (Quisenberry 5), Green Bay 21 (Hankerson 7). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 25, Green Bay 22. A_2,217 (9,729).

