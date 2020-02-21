Green Bay 84, Detroit 67

GREEN BAY (14-14)

Patterson 3-6 0-2 6, Am.Davis 6-10 2-2 14, Hankerson 3-9 2-2 9, McCloud 10-17 6-6 32, Schwartz 1-3 2-2 5, McNair 1-3 2-4 4, Pipes 2-4 0-0 5, Bell 4-8 0-0 9, Crist 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 14-18 84.

DETROIT (6-22)

Isiani 0-1 0-0 0, Brandon 1-5 0-0 2, An.Davis 10-21 7-8 29, Rose 4-9 3-4 12, Moore 4-12 4-4 13, Hofman 2-5 2-2 6, Calipari 0-2 3-3 3, Legrand 0-2 0-0 0, Gorman 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-62 19-21 67.

Halftime_Green Bay 44-36. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 10-21 (McCloud 6-10, Bell 1-2, Pipes 1-2, Schwartz 1-3, Hankerson 1-4), Detroit 4-15 (An.Davis 2-6, Moore 1-2, Rose 1-2, Calipari 0-1, Gorman 0-2, Hofman 0-2). Fouled Out_An.Davis. Rebounds_Green Bay 33 (Bell 7), Detroit 31 (Moore 7). Assists_Green Bay 20 (McCloud 5), Detroit 7 (An.Davis, Moore 2). Total Fouls_Green Bay 18, Detroit 13. A_1,211 (8,295).

