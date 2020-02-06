Green Bay 91, IUPUI 85

GREEN BAY (12-13)

Patterson 1-6 0-0 2, Davis 9-18 4-4 22, Hankerson 4-13 8-8 18, McCloud 8-15 3-4 20, Schwartz 3-7 4-4 13, Pipes 3-6 2-2 10, Bell 1-2 0-0 3, McNair 0-0 1-2 1, Crist 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 22-24 91.

IUPUI (6-19)

Goss 2-6 0-0 4, Kenyon 0-1 0-0 0, Burk 13-24 5-6 33, Minnett 11-27 2-3 32, Weatherford 2-10 2-2 8, White 2-3 1-2 5, Depersia 1-3 1-1 3, Stoltz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-74 11-14 85.

Halftime_Green Bay 47-27. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 9-20 (Schwartz 3-5, Pipes 2-4, Hankerson 2-6, Bell 1-1, McCloud 1-3, Crist 0-1), IUPUI 12-32 (Minnett 8-18, Weatherford 2-5, Burk 2-8, Kenyon 0-1). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Green Bay 42 (Hankerson 9), IUPUI 34 (Goss 14). Assists_Green Bay 15 (McCloud 6), IUPUI 18 (Weatherford 6). Total Fouls_Green Bay 17, IUPUI 20. A_2,394 (6,500).

