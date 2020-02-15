Green Bay 94, Milwaukee 90

GREEN BAY (13-14)

Patterson 1-3 2-2 4, Davis 11-15 6-7 28, Hankerson 7-12 4-4 20, McCloud 8-14 8-9 26, Schwartz 2-4 2-2 6, McNair 1-3 2-4 4, Bell 2-4 0-0 4, Crist 0-2 0-0 0, Pipes 1-1 0-0 2, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 24-28 94.

MILWAUKEE (12-14)

Wilbourn 1-3 0-0 2, Lucas 6-12 4-4 20, Roy 6-15 5-6 20, Thomas 4-7 0-0 10, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Abram 6-14 3-5 20, Henderson 3-3 7-8 13, Bingham 0-1 2-2 2, Behrendt 0-0 0-0 0, Sessoms 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 21-25 90.

Halftime_Green Bay 52-46. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 4-13 (Hankerson 2-4, McCloud 2-4, Crist 0-1, Bell 0-2, Schwartz 0-2), Milwaukee 15-34 (Abram 5-9, Lucas 4-7, Roy 3-8, Thomas 2-4, Brown 1-3, Bingham 0-1, Sessoms 0-1, Wilbourn 0-1). Fouled Out_Bell, Henderson. Rebounds_Green Bay 36 (McNair 7), Milwaukee 23 (Abram 5). Assists_Green Bay 9 (Hankerson, McNair, Bell 2), Milwaukee 16 (Lucas 8). Total Fouls_Green Bay 22, Milwaukee 25. A_2,246 (10,783).

