Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64

February 26, 2020 10:39 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa extended its home winning streak to 16 games, beating Evansville 84-64 on Wednesday night.

Trae Berhow had 16 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Brown added 12 points. Noah Carter had 11 points.

Jawaun Newton had 13 points for the Purple Aces (9-21, 0-17), who have lost 17 games in a row. Evan Kuhlman added 13 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Evansville 80-68 on Feb. 1. Northern Iowa finishes out the regular season against Drake on the road on Saturday. Evansville finishes out the regular season against Illinois State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

