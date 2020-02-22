Listen Live Sports

Greene leads George Mason past St. Joseph’s 62-55

February 22, 2020 7:40 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javon Greene had 20 points as George Mason got past Saint Joseph’s 62-55 on Saturday.

Jamal Hartwell II had 13 points for George Mason (15-12, 4-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Wilson added 13 points and four blocks. Jordan Miller had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ryan Daly had 20 points for the Hawks (5-22, 1-13). Toliver Freeman added 10 points. Cameron Brown had six rebounds.

George Mason plays No. 5 Dayton at home on Tuesday. Saint Joseph’s, which has lost nine of its last 10, plays Saint Louis on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

