Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Griffin carries Texas-Arlington past Arkansas St. 77-67

February 13, 2020 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Griffin scored 19 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 77-67 on Thursday night.

Griffin shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Radshad Davis and Brian Warren added 15 points each for the Mavericks. Davis also had 14 rebounds.

Jordan Phillips had 10 points for Texas-Arlington (11-15, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference).

David Azore, the Mavericks’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

Advertisement

Jerry Johnson had 17 points for the Red Wolves (15-11, 7-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Marquis Eaton added 16 points. Melo Eggleston had 13 points.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Red Wolves this season. Texas-Arlington defeated Arkansas State 73-52 on Jan. 2. Texas-Arlington faces Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Saturday. Arkansas State matches up against Texas State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created