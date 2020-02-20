Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Griffin carries UT Arlington past Georgia St. 70-62

February 20, 2020 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Griffin had 13 points as UT Arlington beat Georgia State 70-62 on Thursday night.

Nicolas Elame had 12 points and eight rebounds for Texas-Arlington (13-15, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. David Azore added 11 points. Jabari Narcis had 10 points and three blocks.

Georgia State totaled 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Kane Williams had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (18-10, 11-6). Corey Allen added 12 points. Damon Wilson had nine rebounds.

Advertisement

The Mavericks leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Georgia State defeated Texas-Arlington 83-77 on Dec. 19. Texas-Arlington takes on Georgia Southern at home on Saturday. Georgia State plays Texas State on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up