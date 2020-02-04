Listen Live Sports

Groce scores 14 to lift E. Michigan over Buffalo 66-62

February 4, 2020 9:59 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ty Groce posted 14 points and three blocks as Eastern Michigan narrowly defeated Buffalo 66-62 on Tuesday night for its 200th win at the Convocation Center.

Derek Ballard scored all of his five points, grabbed five rebounds and had a steal in a five-minute span late in the second half and the Eagles led 63-58 on his layup with 1:39 to play.

Thomas Binelli had 11 points for Eastern Michigan (12-10, 2-7 Mid-American Conference), which hasn’t beaten Buffalo since 2016. Darion Spottsville added 11 points and Yeikson Montero had five steals.

Josh Mballa had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls (14-9, 5-5). Gabe Grant added 10 points and Jayvon Graves had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Eastern Michigan takes on Akron on the road on Saturday. Buffalo faces Central Michigan at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

