Groce scores 15 to lift E. Michigan past Kent St. 70-49

February 18, 2020 10:11 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ty Groce scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Eastern Michigan beat Kent State 70-49 on Tuesday night to win its third straight and fourth straight at home.

Thomas Binelli added 13 points and Boubacar Toure had 10 points with nine rebounds and two steals for the Eagles (15-11, 5-8 Mid-American Conference), who made 20 of 31 free throws (65%) and shot 50% from the field (23 of 46).

Danny Pippen scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season for Kent State (17-9, 7-6), which shot 29% from the field (16 of 55). Troy Simons added six assists.

The Golden Flashes scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Eastern Michigan plays Ball St. on the road on Saturday. Kent State plays Buffalo at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

