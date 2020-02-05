Gurley carries Furman over Mercer 79-57

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had 15 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins romped past Mercer 79-57 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Slawson and Jordan Lyons, who became Furman’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, added 13 points apiece for the Paladins (19-5, 9-2 Southern Conference). Clay Mounce chipped in 12 points, and Mike Bothwell had 10.

Lyons had three triples in three possessions to highlight a game-breaking 16-0 run in the first half, the third giving him 274 in his career to pass Eric Webb. He also tied recent graduates Andrew Brown and Matt Rafferty as the all-time winningest players in school history with 90 victories.

Kamar Robertson drained a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Bears (12-12, 6-5), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Maciej Bender added 10 points and eight rebounds. Ethan Stair had nine rebounds.

Djordje Dimitrijevic, who led the Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with 18 points per game, had only 6 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Furman defeated Mercer 64-62 on Dec. 20. Furman (19-5, 9-2) will pursue its fifth consecutive victory on Saturday when the team visits Western Carolina. Mercer faces East Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

