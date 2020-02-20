Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

GW looks for home win vs La Salle

February 20, 2020 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

La Salle (12-13, 3-10) vs. George Washington (12-14, 6-7)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington looks for its fourth straight win over La Salle at Charles E. Smith Center. The last victory for the Explorers at George Washington was an 80-71 win on Feb. 2, 2013.

SAVVY SENIORS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.EXCELLENT ED: Across 25 appearances this season, La Salle’s Ed Croswell has shot 59.5 percent.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: George Washington is 0-8 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 62.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

COLD SPELL: La Salle has lost its last five road games, scoring 65.4 points, while allowing 74.6 per game.

LOOSENING UP: George Washington’s offense has turned the ball over 12.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 16.8 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up