Haaland scores winner to lift Dortmund to 2nd in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored yet again to help Borussia Dortmund move second in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremenon Saturday.

The 19-year-old Norwegian took his tally to nine goals in six league games since joining in January from Salzburg, sealing the win in the 66th minute for Dortmund to keep pace with league leader Bayern Munich.

Dortmund is four points behind Bayern, and ahead on goal difference of third-place Leipzig, which visits Schalke later Saturday.

Borussia Mönchengladbach was on course to stay level with Dortmund on 45 points before Lucas Ribeiro scored in injury time to grab a 1-1 draw for visiting Hoffenheim. Gladbach stays fourth on 43 points.

Dortmund had to wait until the 52nd before finding the breakthrough in Bremen. It came from an unlikely source, with defender Dan-Axel Zagadou scoring after being set up by Jadon Sancho following a corner.

Haaland almost made it 2-0 minutes later, but Bremen ‘keeper Jiri Pavlenka got his foot to the ball.

The striker wasn’t to be denied in the 66th, however, when he blasted inside the near post after Achraf Hakimi picked out his run.

HELPLESS HERTHA

Hertha Berlin was routed 5-0 at home by Cologne, deepening the sense of crisis at the club in its second game since Jürgen Klinsmann abruptly resigned as coach.

Nothing went the home side’s way as it slumped to its third loss in four games and its heaviest of the season ahead of next weekend’s crunch game against relegation rival Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Düsseldorf boosted its chances of survival with a 2-0 win at Freiburgand is now six points behind Hertha.

Hertha started ambitiously but forgot about defending, allowing Jhon Cordoba to score on a counterattack in the fourth minute, and again on another counter in the 22nd.

The third goal arrived in slapstick fashion with Cordoba setting up Florian Kainz, whose shot rebounded off Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein and went in off the post. The goal was flagged offside but allowed after a VAR review.

Hertha fans whistled their side off at the break and interim coach Alexander Nouri reacted with two changes for the second half.

“We could have taken off a number of players,” Nouri said.

Hertha played with more intensity but lacked the final precision to score, and was duly caught on a counterattack again in the 62nd when Kainz added Cologne’s fourth.

Mark Uth wrapped up the scoring with a brilliant free kick in the 70th.

“Totally unexpected. We had a good week in training,” Nouri said. “It’s extremely bitter. We have to apologize to the fans.”

