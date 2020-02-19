Listen Live Sports

Hall scores 28, Loyola of Chicago tops Illinois St. 84-69

February 19, 2020 10:57 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Tate Hall had a career-high 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Loyola of Chicago rallied in the second half to defeat Illinois State 84-69 on Wednesday night.

Hall had 19 points, including all four of his 3-pointers, as the Ramblers outscored the Redbirds 50-31.

Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Loyola of Chicago (19-9, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Keith Clemons added 12 points.

The Ramblers posted a season-high 24 assists on 31 baskets.

Zach Copeland had 16 points for the Redbirds (8-19, 3-12), DJ Horne added 15 and Antonio Reeves 12.

Loyola of Chicago defeated Illinois State 62-50 on Jan. 19. Loyola of Chicago faces Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Illinois State matches up against Drake at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

