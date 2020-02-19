Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hamilton leads UNLV to crushing win over Colorado St.

February 19, 2020 12:33 am
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting grabbed 10 rebounds and UNLV overwhelmed Colorado State 80-56 on Tuesday night.

The Rebels (14-14, 9-6) moved into a three-way tie for fourth in the Mountain West Conference with Colorado State (18-10, 9-6) and Boise State (17-10, 9-6). UNLV has won three of four following a four-game losing streak.

UNLV shot 19 of 34 (55.9%) in the first half including 9 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc. After Nico Carvacho’s layup made it 9-7 in favor of Colorado State, the Rebels took control with a 21-4 run over 7-1/2 minutes and never looked back. They led 51-29 at halftime and extended their NCAA record to 1,098 straight games with a made 3-pointer.

Hamilton threw down a dunk and Marvin Coleman followed with a layup for a 33-point lead with 7:58 left.

Advertisement

Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 16 for UNLV and Amauri Hardy 11.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Carvacho led the Rams with 16 points and eight rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department