Hamlet scores 27, sparks North Texas past Old Dominion 64-47

February 15, 2020 4:52 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had a season-high 27 points as North Texas defeated Old Dominion 64-47 on Saturday.

Hamlet made all 10 of his foul shots.

Umoja Gibson had 18 points for North Texas (18-9, 12-2 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Thomas Bell added eight rebounds. Zachary Simmons had 10 rebounds but also committed eight turnovers.

Old Dominion totaled a season-low 17 first-half points.

Joe Reece had 12 points for the Monarchs (11-16, 7-7). Xavier Green added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

