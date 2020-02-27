Listen Live Sports

Hammond scores 21 to lift Niagara past St. Peter’s 63-54

February 27, 2020 9:50 pm
 
NIAGARA FALL, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 21 points as Niagara defeated St. Peter’s 63-54 on Thursday night.

Hammond made 9 of 11 shots and added six rebounds. Raheem Solomon also had six rebounds for Niagara (10-18, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Daryl Banks III had 14 points for the Peacocks (15-12, 12-6), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Aaron Estrada added 10 points.

The Purple Eagles leveled the season series against the Peacocks with the win. St. Peter’s defeated Niagara 58-53 on Jan. 26. Niagara plays Iona at home on Saturday. St. Peter’s faces Canisius on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

