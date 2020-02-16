Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hammond scores 26 to carry Niagara past Monmouth 77-72

February 16, 2020 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Niagara narrowly defeated Monmouth 77-72 on Sunday.

Hammond hit 6 of 9 3-pointers with the Purple Eagles finishing 11 of 23 from the arc.

Shandon Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds for Niagara (9-16, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justin Roberts added 10 points.

Deion Hammond made a long 3-pointer to get Monmouth with three, 75-72, with 5.1 seconds left but James Towns put in a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Advertisement

Melik Martin had 14 points for the Hawks (14-11, 8-6). George Papas added 12 points. Hammond had 11 points.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

The Purple Eagles evened the season series against the Hawks with the win. Monmouth defeated Niagara 82-71 on Jan. 24. Niagara plays Fairfield on the road on Friday. Monmouth plays Marist on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins