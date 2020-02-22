Listen Live Sports

Hampton 87, Winthrop 81

February 22, 2020 3:24 pm
 
HAMPTON (13-15)

Stanley 13-17 5-7 31, Dean 1-3 2-4 4, Heckstall 2-7 2-4 7, Marrow 7-19 8-8 23, Warren 7-8 3-3 18, Oliver-Hampton 1-1 2-2 4, Sow 0-2 0-0 0, C.Shelton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 22-28 87.

WINTHROP (19-10)

Anumba 2-5 1-2 6, Burns 9-16 1-1 19, Ferguson 2-6 4-7 9, Vaudrin 1-5 2-2 5, Hale 6-14 3-3 18, Claxton 2-4 0-2 4, Jones 1-5 2-2 5, Zunic 2-4 1-2 6, Falden 3-6 2-2 9, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 16-23 81.

Halftime_Hampton 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 3-11 (Warren 1-2, Heckstall 1-4, Marrow 1-5), Winthrop 9-29 (Hale 3-9, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 1-2, Falden 1-3, Ferguson 1-3, Jones 1-4, Vaudrin 1-5, King 0-1). Fouled Out_Stanley, Warren. Rebounds_Hampton 37 (Warren 11), Winthrop 32 (Vaudrin 10). Assists_Hampton 14 (Marrow 6), Winthrop 15 (Hale 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 19, Winthrop 23. A_3,493 (6,100).

