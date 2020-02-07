Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Harding goes off for 44, Weber State tops Sac State 70-66

February 7, 2020 12:15 am
 
1 min read
      

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding scored 44 points — a season-high and Dee Events Center record — and Weber State needed all of them to edge past Sacramento State 70-66 on Thursday night.

Harding was 14-for-21 shooting, made five 3-pointers and converted all 11 of his free throws to become Weber State’s all-time leading scorer.. His arena-record 44th point came on a tough pull-up jumper that broke a 66-66 tie with 1:27 to play. He scored six of Weber State’s last eight points.

Harding also leads the Big Sky and is ninth in the nation, averaging 21.7 points per game.

Kham Davis made two insurance free throws with 14 seconds go to, finishing with four points and six rebounds for Weber State (9-14, 5-7). Tim Fuller added 10 rebounds. Dima Zdor had four blocks.

Advertisement

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa tied his career high with 22 points on five 3-pointers for the Hornets (11-10, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Joshua Patton added 16 points and nine rebounds.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Weber State 71-57 on Jan. 11. Weber State plays Northern Arizona at home on Saturday. Sacramento State takes on Idaho State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk