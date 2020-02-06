Listen Live Sports

Harding leads Bryant past St. Francis (NY) 73-60

February 6, 2020 9:56 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Patrick Harding had 14 points and 15 rebounds to carry Bryant to a 73-60 win over St. Francis (NY) on Thursday night.

Juan Cardenas had 18 points and seven rebounds for Bryant (11-12, 3-7 Northeast Conference). Adam Grant also had seven rebounds.

Benson Lin, whose nine points per game entering the matchup was second on the Bulldogs, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Unique McLean had 15 points for the Terriers (10-13, 4-7). Rob Higgins added seven assists.

Chauncey Hawkins scored only six points. The Terriers’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Bryant faces Central Connecticut at home on Saturday. St. Francis (NY) plays Mount St. Mary’s at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

