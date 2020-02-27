Listen Live Sports

Hardy, Hamilton propel UNLV past Boise State 76-66

February 27, 2020 1:39 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton combined to score 46 points and UNLV breezed to a 76-66 victory over Boise State on Wednesday night.

Hardy finished with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor, including three 3-pointers, for the Rebels (16-14, 11-6 Mountain West Conference), who won their fourth straight game and moved past Boise State (19-11, 11-7) into fourth place in the conference standings. He added six rebounds and five assists. Hamilton scored 22 on 7-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds and two steals. Elijah Mitrou-Long pitched in with 16 points.

Justinian Jessup paced the Broncos with 19 points and seven rebounds. Derrick Alston scored 11 with eight rebounds. RJ Williams and reserve Alex Hobbs scored 10 apiece with Williams snagging 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

UNLV shot 51% from the floor, but the Rebels shot just 25% from 3-point range (6 of 24) and 52% at the foul line (14 of 27). Boise State shot only 31% overall, including 25% in the first half that left it trailing 34-22 at halftime. The Broncos made 9 of 26 from distance (35%) and 17 of 25 at the foul line.

The two teams split the regular-season series after Boise State defeated UNLV 73-66 in the first meeting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

