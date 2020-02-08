Listen Live Sports

Harris scores 23, Stephen F. Austin tops New Orleans 81-74

February 8, 2020 8:44 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris had 23 points as all five starters scored in double figures and Stephen F. Austin won its eighth consecutive game with an 81-74 victory over New Orleans on Saturday.

Harris knocked down 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Lumberjacks (21-3, 12-1 Southland Conference), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds. John Comeaux and Roti Ware both hit 5 of 8 shots and scored 13 apiece. Gavin Kensmil had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Nathan Bain scored 10 with seven assists.

Bryson Robinson hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 to pace the Privateers (7-16, 3-10). Troy Green added 13 points. Jahmel Myers had nine rebounds.

SFA hit half of its 54 shots from the floor and made 8 of 17 from beyond the arc (47%). The Lumberjacks sank 19 of 28 free throws. New Orleans shot 47% overall and from distance (7 of 15) and made 23 of 27 foul shots.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Privateers for the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated New Orleans 87-68 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

