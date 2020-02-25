Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Harris scores 23 to carry Nevada over Wyoming 73-68

February 25, 2020 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jalen Harris had 23 points as Nevada edged past Wyoming 73-68 on Tuesday night.

Jazz Johnson had 13 points for Nevada (19-10, 12-5 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Lindsey Drew added seven rebounds. Robby Robinson had eight rebounds.

Jake Hendricks tied a career high with 27 points for the Cowboys (7-22, 2-15). Hunter Maldonado added 14 points. Trevon Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolf Pack improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Nevada defeated Wyoming 68-67 on Jan. 14. Nevada finishes out the regular season against San Diego State at home on Saturday. Wyoming finishes out the regular season against Fresno State on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound