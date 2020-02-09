Listen Live Sports

Hartfield, Calcaterra help San Diego beat Portland in 2OT

February 9, 2020 12:58 am
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Braun Hartfield scored of his 23 points after regulation, Joey Calcaterra and Yauhen Massalski each finished with 19 points, and San Diego beat Portland 89-81 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Massalski shot 8 of 14 from the field, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots. James Jean-Marie added 11 points for San Diego (9-17, 2-9 West Coast Conference). The Toreros snapped a four-game skid and both their conference wins this season have come against Portland.

Calcaterra, whose 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation forced overtime, hit another 3 early in the second OT to give San Diego the lead for good and spark an 11-2 spurt that made it 87-79 — the largest lead in the game by either team — with 33 seconds to play. He scored seven points during that stretch.

JoJo Walker led Portland (9-17, 1-10) with 19 points, Tahirou Diabate scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting, Isaiah White added 15 points and Chase Adams 11. Theo Akwuba finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pilots have lost nine in a row and 14 of the last 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

