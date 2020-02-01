Listen Live Sports

Hartford 55, Maine 49

February 1, 2020 2:03 pm
 
HARTFORD (13-10)

Flowers 5-9 4-4 15, Stafl 4-9 3-4 12, Ellison 4-15 5-7 13, Marks 3-8 0-0 7, Henry 3-7 0-0 6, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Boxus 1-5 0-0 2, Dunne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 12-15 55.

MAINE (6-16)

Fleming 3-11 0-0 6, El Darwich 5-12 4-5 15, Larsson 2-6 1-3 6, Okoh 3-10 2-2 8, Ingo 3-8 0-0 7, Wright-McLeish 0-2 2-4 2, Antoms 1-2 0-0 2, Stumer 1-2 0-0 3, Prijovic 0-1 0-0 0, Yagodin 0-2 0-0 0, Iluyomade 0-2 0-0 0, Schildroth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 9-14 49.

Halftime_Hartford 25-18. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 3-19 (Stafl 1-3, Flowers 1-4, Marks 1-4, Dunne 0-1, Carter 0-2, Henry 0-2, Boxus 0-3), Maine 4-24 (Ingo 1-2, Stumer 1-2, Larsson 1-4, El Darwich 1-5, Prijovic 0-1, Iluyomade 0-2, Yagodin 0-2, Fleming 0-3, Okoh 0-3). Rebounds_Hartford 29 (Stafl 9), Maine 39 (Fleming 13). Assists_Hartford 4 (Henry 2), Maine 7 (Fleming, El Darwich 2). Total Fouls_Hartford 14, Maine 16. A_1,049 (5,800).

