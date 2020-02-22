Hartford 75, Binghamton 74

HARTFORD (15-14)

Marks 4-9 3-4 11, Stafl 2-3 1-2 5, Carter 4-13 1-2 12, Flowers 5-12 2-2 15, Ellison 4-12 6-11 14, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 9, Dunne 3-7 0-0 9, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 13-21 75.

BINGHAMTON (9-18)

Sarr 4-6 2-4 11, Tinsley 2-7 3-4 8, Caldwell 6-14 5-6 18, Mills 1-7 0-0 3, Sessoms 9-22 3-3 22, Hjalmarsson 2-2 0-0 6, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Petcash 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-61 15-19 74.

Halftime_Binghamton 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 12-31 (Mitchell 3-5, Dunne 3-6, Flowers 3-7, Carter 3-9, Marks 0-4), Binghamton 7-24 (Hjalmarsson 2-2, Mills 1-3, Sarr 1-3, Caldwell 1-5, Tinsley 1-5, Sessoms 1-6). Fouled Out_Sarr. Rebounds_Hartford 42 (Marks 14), Binghamton 29 (Sarr 8). Assists_Hartford 13 (Carter 7), Binghamton 13 (Tinsley 6). Total Fouls_Hartford 16, Binghamton 16. A_2,911 (5,142).

