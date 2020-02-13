Listen Live Sports

Hart’s career-high 30 leads Fresno State past San Jose State

February 13, 2020 1:06 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Freshman guard Niven Hart scored a career-high 30 points, including 11 in overtime, as Fresno State defeated San Jose State 84-78 on Wednesday night.

Hart, whose previous career high was 29 points against Colorado State last week, came off the bench to hit 3 of 6 3-pointers, 10 of 19 shots overall and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Hart’s three-point play with 1:16 to go in overtime gave the Spartans a 76-70 lead. After San Jose State’s Seneca Knight hit a 3-pointer, Hart answered with one of his own to rebuild the six-point margin with 36 seconds left.

The last points of regulation came on a dunk by San Jose State guard Seneca Knight with 34 seconds left. He went on to score eight of the Spartans’ 11 points in overtime and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Orlando Robinson had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Fresno State (9-16, 5-9 Mountain West Conference). Nate Grimes had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Kaison Hammonds had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (7-18, 3-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Richard Washington had 17 points and six rebounds.

Fresno State plays Utah State at home on Saturday. San Jose State plays at Air Force on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

